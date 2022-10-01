No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 20 Arkansas picks and best bets for Week 5 SEC matchup

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks host the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in a matchup that has all the potential to be an SEC instant classic. Arkansas is ready to prove that they’re finally able to hang with the big dogs of the conference, and will be especially hungry after losing to Texas A&M last week. Alabama struggled in their only real competition so far this year against Texas, but Nick Saban might not let that happen again.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 1. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Alabama: 1 overall, 4 offense, 4 defense

Arkansas: 28 overall, 16 offense, 52 defense

Injury update

Alabama

WR Tyler Harrell - Questionable (foot)

WR JoJo Earle - Questionable (foot)

WR Aaron Anderson - Questionable (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Alabama: 3-1 ATS

Arkansas: 2-2 ATS

Total

Alabama: Over 1-3

Arkansas: Over 2-1-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Alabama: No. 1 overall, No. 1 offense, No. 1 defense

Arkansas: No. 27 overall, No. 26 offense, No. 32 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -17.5

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: Alabama -800, Arkansas +575

Opening line: Alabama -15.5

Opening total: 62

Weather

76 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Arkansas +17.5

Am I foolish to put my faith in this Razorbacks team? Maybe. But I’m going to do it anyways. I think they may have gotten caught on their heels against A&M looking forward to this matchup, and this team has been building toward this moment for the past year and a half. This Crimson Tide team still seems to be working out some issues, as well, even with their veteran players. Arkansas is going to need to lay it all out there and focus on perfecting the pass rush against Bryce Young to have a prayer, but it’s not out of the question.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.