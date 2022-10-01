No. 1 Georgia vs. Missouri picks and best bets for Week 5 SEC matchup

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs ended last week’s matchup against Kent State a little closer than they might have liked, but if that’s the odd game that is bound to happen to great teams once a season when they play significantly less great teams, that means it’s out of the Bulldogs’ system, which is dangerous news for everyone else.
This week, they take on the Missouri Tigers, who lost to Auburn in overtime last week. Sorry, Missouri, but with this talent mismatch, I don’t think it’s going to be your week. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 5 offense, 5 defense
Missouri: No. 58 overall, No. 67 offense, No. 48 defense
Injury update
Georgia
TE Arik Gilbert - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Arian Smith - Questionable (ankle)
WR Adonai Mitchell - Questionable (ankle)
Missouri
RB Elijah Young - Out (soft tissue)
WR Luther Burden - Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Georgia: 2-2 ATS
Missouri: 2-2 ATS
Total
Georgia: Over 0-3-1
Missouri: Over 1-3
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense
Missouri: No. 33 overall, No. 41 offense, No. 28 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Georgia -29
Total: 54
Moneyline: Georgia -10000, Missouri +2200
Opening line: Georgia -27
Opening total: 55
Weather
75 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
Georgia -29
Last week aside, Georgia has been absolutely dominating the competition this year. This Missouri team is not a particularly strong one on either side of the ball. It’s going to be a blowout for the Dawgs.
