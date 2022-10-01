No. 1 Georgia vs. Missouri picks and best bets for Week 5 SEC matchup

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs ended last week’s matchup against Kent State a little closer than they might have liked, but if that’s the odd game that is bound to happen to great teams once a season when they play significantly less great teams, that means it’s out of the Bulldogs’ system, which is dangerous news for everyone else.

This week, they take on the Missouri Tigers, who lost to Auburn in overtime last week. Sorry, Missouri, but with this talent mismatch, I don’t think it’s going to be your week. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 5 offense, 5 defense

Missouri: No. 58 overall, No. 67 offense, No. 48 defense

Injury update

Georgia

TE Arik Gilbert - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Arian Smith - Questionable (ankle)

WR Adonai Mitchell - Questionable (ankle)

Missouri

RB Elijah Young - Out (soft tissue)

WR Luther Burden - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia: 2-2 ATS

Missouri: 2-2 ATS

Total

Georgia: Over 0-3-1

Missouri: Over 1-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense

Missouri: No. 33 overall, No. 41 offense, No. 28 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -29

Total: 54

Moneyline: Georgia -10000, Missouri +2200

Opening line: Georgia -27

Opening total: 55

Weather

75 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Georgia -29

Last week aside, Georgia has been absolutely dominating the competition this year. This Missouri team is not a particularly strong one on either side of the ball. It’s going to be a blowout for the Dawgs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.