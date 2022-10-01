Arizona State vs. No. 6 USC picks and best bets for Week 5 SEC matchup

The #6 USC Trojans will return home as heavy favorites coming off a tough road win last weekend as they get ready to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, October 1st from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California at 10:30 p.m. ET. USC needed a touchdown drive in the final minutes to knock off the Oregon State Beavers 17-14 to improve to 4-0 under Lincoln Riley, while Arizona State lost 34-13 to the Utah Utes at home in the first game without head coach Herm Edwards, who was fired after a 1-2 start with the program going through an NCAA investigation.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Arizona State: 65 overall, 70 offense, 63 defense

USC: 25 overall, 19 offense, 35 defense

Injury update

Arizona State

RB Deonce Elliott - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Ro Torrence - Qustionable (ankle)

DE Michael Matus - Out (knee)

TE Jacob Newell - Out (leg)

USC

DB Briton Allen - Questionable (knee)

LB Romello Height - Out (shoulder)

QB Mo Hasan - Out (Achilles)

WR Michael Jackson III - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Joshua Jackson Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Adonis Otey - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Jason Rodriguez - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Chris Thompson Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

PK Garth White - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Jude Wolfe - Out (foot)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Arizona State: 1-3 ATS

USC: 3-1 ATS

Total

Arizona State: Over 0-4

USC: Over 2-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Arizona State: 93 overall, 119 offense, 100 defense

USC: 75 overall, 69 offense, 94 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -25.5

Total: 60

Moneyline: USC -3500, Arizona State +1400

Opening line: USC -24

Opening total: 61.5

Weather

79 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 6% chance of rain

The Pick

USC -25.5

It feels like this could be an ugly couple months for Arizona State and if interim head coach Shaun Aguano can get this team motivated every week, that would be quite the accomplishment. There is nothing to point to with the Sun Devils that shows why they will keep this competitive. The Trojans could come close to covering this big number by halftime if Arizona State does not come out firing immediately. Winning this game by four touchdowns is a strong play with USC, which scored more than 40 points three times in 2022.

