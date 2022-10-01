No. 18 Oklahoma vs. TCU picks and best bets for Week 5 Big 12 matchup

The #18 Oklahoma Sooners’ struggles against the Kansas State Wildcats continued last weekend, losing that matchup for the third time in the last four years for the first loss of the Brent Venables era. The Sooners will look to regroup when they head on the road for a matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 1st at noon ET from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said Week 1 starting quarterback Chandler Morris will be available coming off a knee injury, but Max Duggan continue his starting role.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma: 5 overall, 3 offense, 24 defense

TCU: YY overall, YY offense, YY defense

Injury update

Oklahoma

No reported injuries.

TCU

QB Chandler Morris - Probable (knee)

WR Quincy Brown - Out (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma: 2-2 ATS

TCU: 3-0 ATS

Total

Oklahoma: Over 1-2-1

TCU: Over 2-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma: 58 overall, 114 offense, 43 defense

TCU: 10 overall, 6 offense, 29 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -6

Total: 69

Moneyline: Oklahoma -230, TCU +195

Opening line: Oklahoma -4

Opening total: 69

Weather

84 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

Oklahoma -6

The Sooners should not lose to Kansas State as much as they do, but they haven’t had any issues against TCU as winners of the last eight games of this series. Oklahoma is unlikely to meet yearly College Football Playoff expectations in a reloading season, but we should see its best effort coming off a loss and knowing there is no margin for error the rest of the season to meet its goals. Getting this number under a touchdown is great value for Sooners bettors, and that’s the way to go on Saturday.

