West Virginia vs. Texas picks and best bets for Week 5 Big 12 matchup

The Texas Longhorns dropped to 2-2 coming off a double-overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last weekend as they return home to face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, October 1st at 7:30 p.m. ET from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has given just about nothing in terms of whether quarterback Quinn Ewers will be available, and Hudson Card appears likely for another start for the Longhorns.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

West Virginia: 40 overall, 36 offense, 59 defense

Texas: 11 overall, 7 offense, 33 defense

Injury update

West Virginia

CB Charles Woods - Out (ankle)

Texas

WR Xavier Worthy - Questionable (leg)

QB Quinn Ewers - Out (collarbone)

WR Isaiah Neyor - Out (knee)

OL Junior Angilau - Out (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

West Virginia: 3-1 ATS

Texas: 3-1 ATS

Total

West Virginia: Over 3-1

Texas: Over 2-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

West Virginia: 127 overall, 100 offense, 123 defense

Texas: 61 overall, 80 offense, 40 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -9.5

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: Texas -305, West Virginia +255

Opening line: Texas -11

Opening total: 63

Weather

89 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

West Virginia +9.5

It would’ve been great to get this number at double digits, but getting West Virginia with a 9.5-point head start is still a strong play. The Mountaineers played on Thursday in Week 4, so they had two extra days to recover and prepare for this matchup. Even though this could be a nice spot for Texas looking to bounce back from a loss, West Virginia will certainly be up for this game on the road, and the Longhorns have not done enough to trust them at this number heading into Saturday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.