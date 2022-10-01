No. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson picks and best bets for Week 5 ACC matchup

The #5 Clemson Tigers survived a double-overtime road scare against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last weekend, and they will return home for a top-10 matchup against the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, October 1st at 7:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. NC State is 4-0 will look for a huge win for the program a year after snapping an eight-game losing streak to Clemson with a 27-21 home win in 2021.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

NC State: 20 overall, 53 offense, 8 defense

Clemson: 13 overall, 23 offense, 19 defense

Injury update

NC State

RB Jordan Houston - Questionable (head)

TE Trent Pennix - Out (arm)

Clemson

DE Xavier Thomas - Out (foot)

DE Justin Foster - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Troy Stellato - Out (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

NC State: 2-2 ATS

Clemson: 1-3 ATS

Total

NC State: Over 2-2

Clemson: Over 2-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

NC State: 8 overall, 34 offense, 8 defense

Clemson: 30 overall, 21 offense, 59 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -6.5

Total: 45

Moneyline: Clemson -260, NC State +220

Opening line: Clemson -6

Opening total: 46

Weather

70 degrees, 4 MPH wind, 24% chance of rain

The Pick

Clemson -6.5

This is a fantastic motivational spot for Clemson, and getting this number under a touchdown is even better. The Tigers will be in revenge mode after losing this game last season, and they should be focused following a scare that could’ve altered College Football Playoff hopes in a big way. Clemson scored at least 35 points in all four games this season, and it played sloppy with 10 penalties last weekend. The Tigers will clean things up with a better defensive effort and cover this number.

