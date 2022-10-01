No. 22 Wake Forest vs. No. 23 Florida State picks and best bets for Week 5 ACC matchup

The #22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons fell short against the Clemson Tigers in double overtime last weekend and will need to regroup quickly with a tough road matchup with the #23 Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, October 1st at 3:30 p.m. ET from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles will look to move to 5-0 to begin a tough October schedule in the weeks ahead.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Wake Forest: 42 overall, 8 offense, 100 defense

Florida State: 33 overall, 35 offense, 37 defense

Injury update

Wake Forest

DB Coby Davis - Out (undisclosed)

LB Eldrick Robinson II - Out (undisclosed)

LS - Jacob Zuhr - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Horatio Fields - Out (knee)

Florida State

WR Winston Wright Jr. - Out (leg)

LB Stephen Dix Jr. - Out (shoulder)

DT Fabien Lovett - Questionable (leg)

WR Ja’Khi Douglas - Questionable (arm)

DE Jared Verse - Questionable (knee)

LB Amari Gainer - Questionable (leg)

OL Robert Scott Jr. - Questionable (knee)

OL Bless Harris - Out (arm)

OL Kaden Lyles - Out (leg)

RB CJ Campbell - Out (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Wake Forest: 3-1 ATS

Florida State: 3-1 ATS

Total

Wake Forest: Over 3-1

Florida State: Over 2-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Wake Forest: 39 overall, 20 offense, 60 defense

Florida State: 17 overall, 42 offense, 13 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida State -6.5

Total: 64

Moneyline: Florida State -230, Wake Forest +195

Opening line: Florida State -6

Opening total: 64

Weather

86 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 3% chance of rain

The Pick

Over 64

Florida State is off to a very strong start offensively as the Seminoles rank No. 19 in yards per play (6.7), and they should have a great chance at putting up a big number against this Wake Forest defense. On the other side, Sam Hartman has thrown for at least 300 yards in all three of his starts this season with 13 touchdowns, so expect a ton of points from both of these offenses on Saturday afternoon.

