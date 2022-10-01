College football Week 5 picks, predictions against the spread

College football isn’t just one of the best sports to watch on a Saturday afternoon, it’s also one of the best to find ways to make plenty of cash as a sharp sports bettor. Each week we’ll find the best value for NCAA football games against the spread, total, and on the moneyline so you can make plenty of cash. No touts, no fees, and just the best numbers we can find.

Here are our best picks on the board to get all the dollars in Week 5 of FBS football. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Collin Sherwin: 2022 Record 5-10

Oklahoma -6.5 vs. TCU

The Sooners got caught, but they’re still far and away the best team in the Big 12 on talent. It’s not really close, and not letting one bad break game effect the rest of the season is probably the move here. We’ll take the Sooners and a bounce back spot for Dillon Gabriel and a team that still has a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Navy vs. Air Force Under 38.5

ACADEMY UNDERS! If you know, you know. This game went to OT last year, and the under still came in. Just do it every time.

Wake Forest +6.5 vs. Florida State

I’ve got these teams as basically even on my ratings, and FSU’s recent run of success has certainly gotten a few breaks along the way. We’d rather pay -120 at +7 here, but the bigger thing is anytime you can get Mike Norvell laying points, take them because he hates covering anything on a football field more than even the most grizzled newspaper beat writer.

Grace McDermott: 2022 Record 6-9

Kansas +3 vs. Iowa State

This 4-0 Kansas team has been disrespected by the AP voters. They’re at the top of the Big 12, and it’s not like they’ve only played nobodies — they beat West Virginia and Houston as well as an unexpectedly undefeated Duke team. This is their chance to for the Jayhawks to prove that they’re the real deal, and they’re going to take it. If they can limit Hunter Dekkers’ passing game, they should be able to cover and perhaps even stay undefeated.

Oklahoma -6.5 vs. TCU

From where I’m standing, that Oklahoma loss to Kansas State was a fluke — one we’ve seen countless times before in the Big 12, the flukiest of conferences. This is a very good Sooners team on both sides of the ball, and they should be able to limit the Horned Frogs and put up enough points to cover the spread. The loss was a wake-up call, and I have no doubt that Brent Venables will make the necessary changes to see that it doesn’t happen again.

NC State ML vs. Clemson

Come on, now. Clemson has barely been holding on to that weak top-five ranking all season, and the day of reckoning has come for DJ Uiagalelei and company. This Wolfpack team has been foaming at the mouth for this matchup, and they’re going to come out with everything they’ve got. Clemson came oh-so-close to ending their undefeated season in overtime against Wake Forest last weekend, and this weekend is going to be an even bigger challenge. NC State wins in Death Valley.

Chinmay Vaidya: 2022 Record 8-7

Ole Miss -7 vs. Kentucky (-105)

This is the first massive test for both teams, although Kentucky did have to face Florida in Gainesville in Week 2. The Rebels look better offensively than they did last season with Jaxson Dart at the helm, and Lane Kiffin’s machine is clicking. Will Levis is a star but it’s hard to bet against the home team here. Take Hotty Toddy against the spread here.

Wake Forest ML vs. Florida State (+210)

The Demon Deacons are coming off a gut-wrenching loss to Clemson at home, so there’s some letdown potential here. However, I like Sam Hartman to continue delivering through the air, while Wake Forest’s defense cleans up a lot of its mistakes from a week ago. The Seminoles might be occupied with the impact of Hurricane Ian, and might bring a subpar effort against the Deacons here.

Texas A&M ML vs. Mississippi State (+145)

The Aggies were left for dead after being upset by Appalachian State at home in Week 2. Everything’s turned around for Jimbo Fisher’s crew since then, with wins over ranked teams Miami and Arkansas. Mississippi State has shown it can put up points but I like the Aggies to keep the wins coming here.

Teddy Ricketson: 2022 Record 9-6

Oklahoma -6.5 vs. TCU (-110)

Have you ever seen a team come off a loss and play absolutely incensed? I think that is how the Sooners are going to look on Saturday. They took a home loss to Kansas State that shouldn't have happened. This will be Brent Venables’ first crack at responding after a loss, and I think they take out their frustrations on TCU.

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor -2 (-110)

The Big 12 hopes this game becomes the new premier rivalry in the conference when OU and Texas leave for the SEC. After you finish laughing, you will realize it will fit well. OSU is used to Bedlam where they rarely win, so Baylor will substitute perfectly for the Sooners! Baylor is only a two-point favorite but should take the W here by more than that.

North Carolina State +6.5 vs. Clemson (+100)

The last time I took a team to cover against Clemson, it hit, so let’s keep it rolling and double down. The Wolfpack are arguably the worst No. 10 team in recent memory, but here we are. I’m not really sold on Levin Leary, but Jordan Houston and Demie Sumo have been (literally) carrying the team. We all know I am biased against Clemson and think that State stays in this game and covers.

