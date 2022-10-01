London Marathon 2022: Course map, race route, landmarks spanning Blackheath to Buckingham Palace

The London Marathon is back and 2022 will once again feature a fall race. The marathon has long run in April, but since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the race has moved to October.

The race started in 1981 and the course has remained mostly the same. There have been occasional changes, but you know what you get each year.

Course map

You can view the course from start to finish in the video above. A printable course map is also available.

The course starts around Blackheath with three different starting markers. There is a red start in southern Greenwich Park, a “green start” in St. John’s Park, and a “blue start” on Shooter’s Hill Road. After just under three miles, the three routes converge in Woolwich near the Royal Artillery Barracks.

The field goes by the Cutty Sark, which is drydocked in Greenwich. They make their way along the Thames and cross over at the halfway point by way of the Tower Bridge. They run through Canary Wharf before looping back. They pass by the Tower of London and run the final three miles right near the banks of the Thames.

They pass by the London Eye at mile 25 and then turn for the final stretch. They turn right into Birdcage Walk and the final 400 yards has them seeing Big Ben and Buckingham Palace before finishing in The Mall alongside St. James’s Palace. The final stretch was also part of the 2012 Summer Olympics marathon course.