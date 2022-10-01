How much prize money London marathon runners can win

The 2022 London Marathon will take place this weekend. While this race typically occurs in April, this year’s iteration will take place on Sunday, October 2. It is one of the six World Marathon Majors, so is one of the top marathons of the year. If you're wanting to watch the marathon in the U.S., the action will get started bright and early at 3:50 a.m. ET with the elite wheelchair start. The elite women’s start is set for 4 a.m. ET and the men’s elite and general start will follow at 4:40 a.m. ET.

There is a total prize purse of $313,000 this year, and $55,000 will go to the winner of the men’s and women’s divisions. There will be additional money awarded for certain times or if there is a runner that managers to break a course record.

For wheelchair competitors, the prize money pool has greatly increased to a total of $199,500 for the pool. The men’s and women’s wheelchair winners will receive $35,000, and second place will earn $20,000. Third place will take home $15,000, and there are prize delineations all the way down to 10th place in each division.

Last year’s London Marathon was won by Sisay Lemma with a time of 2:04:01. While he wasn't victorious last year over Lemma, keep an eye out for Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya who has won this race in four of the last seven years. Joyciline Jepkosgei won the Women’s Open Division in 2:17:43. She was victorious over Brigid Kosgei who had won the race in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020.

If you are wanting to watch a live stream of the 2022 London Marathon, you can do so on FloTrack. They offer a $29.99 monthly subscription price and that drops to $12.49 monthly with an annual subscription.