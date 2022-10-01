How to watch the 2022 London Marathon

The London Marathon is back, running in the fall for a third straight year. The 2022 London Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, October 2. The wheelchair racers begin at 8:50 a.m. British Standard Time, followed by the elite women at 9 a.m. and the elite men and mass start at 9:40 a.m. It’s five hours ahead of Eastern Time, so the 8:50 a.m. start equates to 3:30 a.m. ET.

The race will air on the BBC in the United Kingdom. In the United States, running fans can check out the marathon through a live stream at FloTrack. The service runs $29.99 per month, or if you get an annual subscription that monthly cost is lowered to $12.49.

The London Marathon is part of the World Marathon Majors, which include marathons in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York. As such, the men’s and women’s fields will be packed with contenders. Defending men’s champ Sisay Lemma and defending women’s champ Joyciline Jepkosgei will be back to defend their crowns.

British betting service SkyBet is offering odds on the race in the United Kingdom and has installed Yalemzerf Yehualaw (5/4) and Amos Kipruto (2/1) as the women’s and men’s favorites, respectively. Lemma is 5/1 and Jepkosgei is 11/4.

The winner of the men’s and women’s divisions will each receive $55,000 and there is a total prize purse of $313,000. In the wheelchair division, the prize pool is $199,500. The men’s and women’s wheelchair winners will receive $35,000, second place will earn $20,000, and third place will take home $15,000. There are prizes offered down to 10th place in each division.

You can view the full course map or watch a video of the course.

How to watch 2022 London Marathon

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 3:50 a.m. ET (Elite wheelchair start), 4 a.m. (Women’s elite start), 4:40 a.m. (Men’s elite and general start)

TV channel: N/A in US, BBC in the United Kingdom

Live stream: FloTrack

Course Map