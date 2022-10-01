Odds to win 2022 ACC Championship Game as October begins

We’re four weeks into the college football season and there have already been some major upsets and surprises. Some teams aren’t looking nearly as good as we expected them to and others have far surpassed their expectations heading into the campaign.

That couldn’t hold more true than in the ACC. Sure, the Clemson Tigers are still the heavy favorite to win the ACC Championship Game, but they’ve seemed suspect at times. Especially on offense, at quarterback and along the line. Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Florida State is a bit of a surprise at 4-0, and Syracuse is an even bigger shock as they sit undefeated. NC State’s 4-0 start is less shocking, and they have the second-best odds to win the ACC title game as of Week 5. Each of those teams has looked more well-rounded than the Tigers have at some points this season, so that side could still be way up in the air for who represents the division at the ACC title game.

On the Coastal side, it’s total chaos as is tradition. The Miami Hurricanes were a hot pick to start the season, but just lost two straight games, one to Texas A&M, which makes sense, and one to Middle Tennessee State, which doesn’t. There’s not a single undefeated team remaining on that side of the ACC, but the North Carolina Tar Heels, Pittsburgh Panthers and Duke Blue Devils, yes Duke, are all 3-1. Though the Virginia Tech Hokies lead the way in the standings currently since they’re the only team in that division with an ACC win so far in the young season.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 ACC Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook on September 30: