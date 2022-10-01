 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win 2022 SEC Championship Game as October begins

Alabama and Georgia remain the clear betting favorites to meet in a rematch of last season’s championship game.

The 2022 SEC Championship Game will be played Saturday, December 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Last year the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Georgia Bulldogs 41-24 to win its 10th conference championship game in 14 appearances. Georgia, however, got a large measure of revenge by beating the Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Any time Alabama is getting even money or better to win anything it’s a good bet. In this case it’s a chance to do slightly better than double your money. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are far and away the class of the conference, but there is some intriguing underdog action in Tennessee, Texas A&M and Kentucky.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 SEC Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook on September 30:

2022 SEC Championship Game Winner Odds

Team Odds 10/1 Odds Preseason
Georgia -110 +145
Alabama +105 -135
Tennessee +2200 +5000
Texas A&M +3500 +1800
Ole Miss +4000 +5000
Kentucky +4500 +6000
LSU +5000 +7000
Arkansas +8000 +6000
Mississippi State +10000 +10000
Auburn +20000 +15000
Florida +30000 +4500
South Carolina +100000 +15000
Missouri +100000 +30000
Vanderbilt +100000 +100000

