Odds to win 2022 Big 12 Championship Game as October begins

The 2022 Big XII Championship Game will be played Saturday, December 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff on ABC. Baylor needed a goal-line stand to beat Oklahoma State 21-16 last season to win the Bears’ first Big XII conference title.

Oklahoma is the most talented team in the conference and the +400 is good value. But there’s a slim chance that the Sooners will get through the upcoming five-game gauntlet of at TCU, Texas, Kansas, Iowa State and Baylor without a second conference loss.

It’s hard to trust Texas or TCU at this point. Kansas is going to draw some attention because Jayhawks are fun to watch and a great story. But Baylor and Oklahoma State still feel like the smartest bets for those looking to get the most value for their ticket.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook on September 30: