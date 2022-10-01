Odds to win 2022 Big Ten Championship Game as October begins

The 2022 Big Ten Championship game will be played Saturday, December 3 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on FOX. The Michigan Wolverines beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 42-3, in last season’s conference championship game.

The East Division is basically a three-team race between Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. The Nittany Lions play both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes in October. The real interest in the West Division where Minnesota is the only ranked and undefeated team in the division. The Gophers play Penn State on October 22, so we will get a good idea of where they stand with the titans of the conference.

But in the East, it looks like the Michigan-Ohio State game will decide who will be the favorite in the B1G Championship Game yet again.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook on September 30: