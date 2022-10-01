 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Odds to win 2022 Big Ten Championship Game as October begins

Ohio State and Michigan are expected to fight for the East division, but the west has an interesting contender.

By nafselon76
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2022 Big Ten Championship game will be played Saturday, December 3 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on FOX. The Michigan Wolverines beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 42-3, in last season’s conference championship game.

The East Division is basically a three-team race between Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. The Nittany Lions play both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes in October. The real interest in the West Division where Minnesota is the only ranked and undefeated team in the division. The Gophers play Penn State on October 22, so we will get a good idea of where they stand with the titans of the conference.

But in the East, it looks like the Michigan-Ohio State game will decide who will be the favorite in the B1G Championship Game yet again.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook on September 30:

2022 Big Ten Championship Odds

Team Odds 10/1 Odds Preseason
Team Odds 10/1 Odds Preseason
Ohio State −260 -260
Michigan +500 +900
Minnesota +800 +3000
Penn State +1100 +1600
Wisconsin +2500 +1000
Iowa +4000 +2200
Purdue +6000 +2800
Illinois +10000 +15000
Nebraska +20000 +1800
Michigan State +20000 +3000
Maryland +20000 +15000
Indiana +20000 +25000
Northwestern +40000 +30000

More From DraftKings Nation