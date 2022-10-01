 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game as October begins

Utah and USC are the clear favorites, but keep an eye on the teams in the pacific northwest.

By Collin Sherwin
NCAA Football: Utah at Arizona State Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game will be played Friday, December 2 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game is scheduled for a 8 p.m. kickoff on FOX. Last season the Utah Utes won its first Pac-12 championship with a 38-10 win over the Oregon Ducks.

USC has a ton of money coming in on them with an undefeated start and the look of a program that’s “back”. Washington is a really interesting bet, especially following their loss to the UCLA Bruins on September 30 in Los Angeles. But the Huskies schedule is also very friendly, with only one ranked team in Oregon between them and Allegiant Stadium.

UCLA remains undefeated, but still has Washington, Utah, Oregon and USC remaining on its slate. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is getting some Heisman buzz early in 2022, but the juggernaut of USC in the penultimate game of the regular season

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook on October 1:

2022 Pac-12 Championship Game

Team Odds 10/1 Odds Preseason
Team Odds 10/1 Odds Preseason
USC +180 +200
Utah +160 +260
Oregon +450 +290
UCLA +2000 +900
Washington +550 +1400
Arizona State +25000 +2500
Oregon State +3500 +2500
Washington State +10000 +4500
California +6000 +6000
Stanford +50000 +9000
Colorado +100000 +20000
Arizona +25000 +30000

