Cordarrelle Patterson injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Coming off the best rushing performance of his career, his second 100-yard-plus game this year, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The team labeled it a rest day, and he was back on the field in a limited role on Friday. Patterson is officially questionable with a knee injury.

It’s a good sign that Patterson returned to practice to end the week. The Falcons are at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Patterson ran the ball 17 times for 141 yards and a touchdown last week against Seattle. He’s been a workhorse out of the backfield this year for the Falcons, totaling 49 carries already. That’s not bad at all for a guy most analysts had pegged as more of a pass-catching specialist heading into the season. The strangest thing about Patterson’s season so far is that he hasn’t done much work as a receiver, catching just four passes on seven targets through three games.

It looks like his injury won’t keep him out of action this week, making him worth an RB1 spot in fantasy lineups. However, as with any questionable player, it’s always good to double check where things stand on Sunday morning before finalizing your lineup.