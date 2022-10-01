Rondale Moore injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore could be on the verge of his first appearance of the season. Moore has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered in the lead up to the season opener. He returned to practice for the first time this week, getting in limited sessions all three days. Moore is officially listed as questionable but is expected to play.

The Cardinals travel to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Moore didn’t get a ton of work last season, his rookie year, catching 54 passes on 64 targets for 435 yards and a touchdown in 14 games. However, if he does suit up this week, he could be busy thanks to a series of injuries to Arizona’s receivers.

AJ Green is out. Marquise Brown is questionable thanks to an injury he suffered late in the week. If Brown sits, Moore should see meaningful targets in his first game back. Greg Dortch worked as the No. 2 last week alongside Brown, catching nine passes for 80 yards.