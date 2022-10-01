DJ Chark injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

UPDATE: In surprising news, the Lions have downgraded Chark to OUT. He joins Amon-Ra St. Brown on the sideline for Sunday’s game.

The Detroit Lions will be without their two best offensive playmakers this week against the Seattle Seahawks. That creates an opportunity for players like wide receiver DJ Chark to step up. Of course, Chark himself is listed as questionable on this week’s injury report, but head coach Dan Campbell gave every indication this week that Chark will play.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Chark had three catches for 46 yards on six targets last week, bringing his season totals to seven receptions for 98 yards. His numbers could get a boost this week with Amon-Ra St. Brown sidelined with ankle injury. Josh Reynolds, also questionable this week, has been Detroit’s second-most productive receiver, and he’s tied with tight end TJ Hockenson for second on the team with 10 receptions. Chark is third in receiving yards for the Lions.