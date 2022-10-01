Jakobi Meyers injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

UPDATE: Jakobi Meyers has been downgraded to OUT for Week 4 vs. the Packers.

After missing last week’s game, New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has a much better shot at playing this week. Meyers is dealing with a knee injury. He did manage to practice as a limited participant Wednesday through Friday this week. He missed two practices last week, forcing a game-time decision from the Patriots to leave him in street clothes. Meyers is officially questionable this week.

The Patriots are on the road to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the later afternoon slot.

Fantasy football implications

Meyers caught nine of 13 passes for 95 yards in Week 2 against the Steelers. That was his best game of the season so far, though he has yet to find the end zone. Last week in a loss to the Ravens, DeVante Parker led the Patriots with five catches on 10 targets for 156 yards. Meyers’ return would likely eat into Parker’s workload.

One complicating factor for New England this week is the absence of quarterback Mac Jones. He was ruled out with an ankle injury, and Brian Hoyer will start in his place. That’s certainly not likely to help Meyers’ or anyone else’s fantasy value.