Harrison Butker injury: What status means for Week 4 fantasy football

UPDATE: Harrison Butker has been downgraded to OUT for Week 4 vs. the Bucs.

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without kicker Harrison Butker again this week. Butker hurt his ankle in the season opener. He’s been out of action since then. He was back at practice on Wednesday, listed as a limited participant, but missed Thursday and Friday’s sessions. Listed as questionable this week, head coach Andy Reid said that Butker would be a game-time decision.

The Chiefs play the Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football implications

Butker missed just two PATs last season, and he connected on more than 89 percent of his field goal attempts, including seven of nine three-points from 50 yards or more.

Kansas City had been leaning on Matt Ammendola in Butker’s place, but they released him earlier in the week. He was three for four on field goal attempts, but he missed an extra point and a field goal in last week’s loss to the Colts. If Butker isn’t ready for this week’s game, the Chiefs have Matthew Wright on the practice squad waiting in the wings.