Pick on the Moneyline for the Mets-Braves game on October 1

The Atlanta Braves took game one of their pivotal home series with the New York Mets on Friday and will look to take the National League East division lead on Saturday with Kyle Wright on the mound.

New York Mets (-130, 6.5) vs. Atlanta Braves

Wright is the league’s leader in wins with 20 and has been consistent with three runs or fewer allowed in 13 of his last 15 starts and has went at least six innings in 22 of his last last 29 starts.

The Mets counter with Max Scherzer, who has allowed just one run in his two starts since coming back from the injured list, but overall has surrendered at least three runs in three of his last five road starts.

Scherzer faces a Braves lineup that leads the National League in home runs, with more than 1.5 home runs per game and second in runs per game at 4.9.

The Mets ended September playing their worst baseball of the season, going 13-11 in their last 24 games after starting the year 85-48

The Braves have won each of Wright’s nine straight starts and 15 of his last 16 games overall and will keep the wins coming on Saturday against the Mets.

The Play: Braves +110

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).