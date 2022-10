Odds and bet splits for Top 25 games in Week 5 of college football

Week 5 of college football offers us an all-day slate of top-25 matchups as conference play begins. There are plenty of games to keep an eye on, but here is how the public is betting on three of the six ranked matchups coming our way today.

Below is a look at some of the odds and betting splits from the betting public to this point. All odds and info are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Ole Miss

The Wildcats being a football powerhouse still sounds like an oxymoron five weeks into the season, but the betting public has placed their faith soundly behind Kentucky today. The Rebels head into the matchup as seven-point favorites, but 75% of bettors have placed 77% of dollars wagered on Kentucky covering the spread. And on the Wildcats to win? Fifty-six percent of wagers and 79% of the handle on a +215 moneyline.

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 20 Arkansas

This may prove to be the Crimson Tide’s biggest challenge of the season so far, and the betting splits look different than they do for your average Alabama game. Arkansas enters as 17.5-point underdogs, but 65% of tickets placed and 58% of cash wagered have them covering the spread. There are some believers in that +575 moneyline, too — or, at least people trying to get that payout. The betting public has placed 19% of bets and 34% of the handle on Arkansas winning outright.

No. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson

The showdown for ACC supremacy is finally here. The Clemson Tigers enter as 6.5-point favorites at home, and while the dollars wagered on the spread are almost exactly even (49% on Clemson to cover and 51% on the Wolfpack), the actual ticket count skews heavily toward Clemson (65% for the Tigers and 35% for NC State).

Clemson is a heavy favorite among the betting public to win outright, hauling in 83% of bets and 71% of dollars wagered to stay atop the ACC.