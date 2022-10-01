 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch college football if you have Dish Network

Dish Network no longer has access to Disney cable channels, and that includes ESPN. Here’s how you can still watch college football if you’re a subscriber.

By grace.mcdermott Updated

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the first quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Dish Network’s contract with Disney (and, by extension, ESPN) ended at midnight last night, and Mickey Mouse pulled the plug in the middle of the USA-China Women’s Basketball World Cup Final.

And that means if you’re a Dish customer and a college football fan looking for alternative ways to watch games, here are some free trials and other options for today.

FuboTV offers a free seven-day trial that provides the full ESPN slate of games, including ESPN2, ESPNU, and SEC Network. Make sure you set a reminder for a week from now if you don’t want to continue to pay $69.99/month for the service going forward, as you’ll be prompted to put your payment information in before the free trial begins.

YouTube TV also offers a 21-day free trial and carries ESPN games on their platform.

The ESPN slate for October 1 includes Kentucky vs. Ole Miss, Purdue vs. Minnesota, and USC vs. Arizona State. This also means ABC won’t be available for Dish customers as well unless they have an over-the-air antenna, so no Oklahoma-TCU, Wake Forest-Florida State, or NC State-Clemson either.

