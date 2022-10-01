Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel leaves game after hit that was called targeting

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel has left the game after getting hit as he was attempting to slide. The senior was down on the field for several minutes after the tackle. TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge was called for targeting and has been ejected from the rest of the game.

Horrible Hit on Dillon Gabriel pic.twitter.com/7GV8Ihork5 — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) October 1, 2022

Before the injury, Gabriel was 7-for-16 with 126 passing yards. The No. 18 Sooners have struggled to contain the Horned Frogs today, down 41-17 at the half despite coming into the game as 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan has already passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 70 yards and another touchdown. The Horned Frogs’ have more passing yards at the half than Oklahoma has yards overall.

Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma from UCF after three seasons with the Knights. He has thrown for 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Sooners’ 3-1 season so far with a 66.7% completion percentage.

Backup Davis Beville went into the game for Gabriel, and the Sooners immediately scored a touchdown. He had only attempted two passes this season before taking the field against TCU, and is 0-for-2 so far in this game at halftime.