Students fight at Kentucky-Ole Miss in the stands

The tailgates on The Grove may have been a little too fun this morning. As the Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels duke it out on the field in Oxford, navy-jacketed fraternity members took the fighting to the stands.
Hell, yeah! Damn right!— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 1, 2022
Hotty Toddy, Gosh Almighty,
Who The Hell Are We? Hey!
Flim Flam, Bim Bam
Ole Miss By Damn! pic.twitter.com/MZ6k46REMh
The fight appears to exclusively involve Ole Miss students. No one can be seen wearing Kentucky gear, though there are plenty of Rebel-red polos and blue blazers throwing multi-level punches in the bleachers of Vaught Hemingway.
No. 14 Ole Miss (4-0) is currently up by three points in the fourth quarter following a fumble from No. 7 Kentucky’s QB Will Levis, who is playing with a broken finger. He sustained the injury in the first half of today’s game. Kentucky has zero timeouts left.
Ole Miss entered today’s game as 6.5-point favorites.