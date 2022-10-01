Students fight at Kentucky-Ole Miss in the stands

The tailgates on The Grove may have been a little too fun this morning. As the Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels duke it out on the field in Oxford, navy-jacketed fraternity members took the fighting to the stands.

Hell, yeah! Damn right!

Hotty Toddy, Gosh Almighty,

Who The Hell Are We? Hey!

Flim Flam, Bim Bam

Ole Miss By Damn! pic.twitter.com/MZ6k46REMh — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 1, 2022

The fight appears to exclusively involve Ole Miss students. No one can be seen wearing Kentucky gear, though there are plenty of Rebel-red polos and blue blazers throwing multi-level punches in the bleachers of Vaught Hemingway.

No. 14 Ole Miss (4-0) is currently up by three points in the fourth quarter following a fumble from No. 7 Kentucky’s QB Will Levis, who is playing with a broken finger. He sustained the injury in the first half of today’s game. Kentucky has zero timeouts left.

Ole Miss entered today’s game as 6.5-point favorites.