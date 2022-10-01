Kentucky goes Kentucky, fumbles on last offensive play of game to fall at Ole Miss

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats lost control of their undefeated season in the final minute of today’s game in Oxford against the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels. Down three, they got the ball back with less than two minutes to go. A huge run from freshman Barion Brown got the Wildcats to the six-yard line with four downs and over a minute left to play — plenty of time to score, whether a touchdown to win it or a field goal to send it to overtime.

QB Will Levis threw a completed touchdown pass on first down that was called back due to illegal motion on Kentucky. On second down, Levis attempted to throw far too late and was stuffed by the pass rusher. The ball was picked up by Ole Miss, and with no timeouts left, that spelled G-A-M-E for the Wildcats who will be 4-1 after today.

Kentucky scored a game-winning touchdown, but it got called back due to a penalty.



The next play was a fumble by Will Levis to lose the game pic.twitter.com/67RstHxtcJ — (@sportingnews) October 1, 2022

The party up in the Ole Miss coaches box was tremendous. Amazing reaction shot. pic.twitter.com/RhmczMS3J3 — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 1, 2022

Levis went 18-for-24 for 220 yards and two touchdowns in front of NFL scouts today. Ultimately, the Wildcats may have been done in by a safety, a missed extra point, a missed field goal, and two fumbles throughout today’s game. Ole Miss remains undefeated and may crack the AP Poll top ten after today’s win.

The freshman receiver Brown had a big game today, showing off his speed on several key plays throughout the game. He was tripped up on what would have been a touchdown, but had two receptions for 81 yards and three kick returns for 164 yards.