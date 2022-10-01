Can #18 Oklahoma make College Football Playoff after TCU loss? Can Horned Frogs win Big 12?

TCU didn’t just take care of business at home against Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs made a huge statement as the underdog in this game with a 41-point first half en route to an easy win.

OU was coming in off a loss to Kansas State. In past years, this is a game where OU would get back on track and rebound. Not so fast, like Lee Corso says on College Gameday. Before the game Saturday, the Horned Frogs had +1000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Big 12. They will move to 4-0 on the season with the win, and OU will drop to 3-2 overall. The Sooners entered the day at +400 to win the Big 12, which put them just behind Baylor. Those odds are likely to fall a lot after this loss.

This was TCU’s biggest win of the season. The Horned Frogs had previously beaten Colorado, Tarleton and SMU. This could be a big enough victory to see them crack into the AP’s top 25, which would be the first time since 2019 that they’d be ranked. At the very least, head coach Sonny Dykes and quarterback Max Duggan are putting TCU on the Big 12 map this year. The Horned Frogs will look to continue this momentum against Kansas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State in their next three games.

Think OU fans wish they had Lincoln Riley back yet? Through five games, they have tied or surpassed their season loss totals from the last eight years. From the accuracy problems of Dillon Gabriel and Davis Beville to the horrific defensive performance, there are big issues with this Sooners team this year. Gabriel’s injury is also concerning for Oklahoma going forward.

The Sooners won't have much time to adjust as their next game is considered the biggest of the year, as they face Texas in the Red River Rivalry. With this TCU loss being the second setback of the season, it’s hard to see how Oklahoma can make the College Football Playoff. It’ll take some ridiculous chaos and Oklahoma thoroughly beating everyone the rest of the way to have a shot.