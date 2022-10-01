2022 CFP implications of #14 Ole Miss defeating #7 Kentucky

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels remain undefeated on the season with a 22-19 win over the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats with a wild ending in Oxford shaking up the College Football Playoff picture once again.

Let’s start with the game itself, which saw Kentucky march all the way down the field to set up the game-winning touchdown only to commit a penalty at the worst time.

Kentucky scored a game-winning touchdown, but it got called back due to a penalty.



The next play was a fumble by Will Levis to lose the game pic.twitter.com/67RstHxtcJ — (@sportingnews) October 1, 2022

The Rebels now move to 5-0 on the year and have a relatively light game against Vanderbilt up next. Ole Miss will then face Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M before a bye week. Those three games will ultimately set up how the Rebels fit in the playoff picture ahead of a November 12 matchup against Alabama. If Ole Miss can navigate through the three games prior to facing the Crimson Tide, that game will likely determine the SEC West title.

As for the Wildcats, this is not the end of the road when it comes to the playoff. Kentucky still has chances to get quality wins over Tennessee and Georgia. If the Wildcats pull that off, they’ll likely be the SEC East winners and will have a shot at the conference championship. That’s usually a good place to be if you’re trying to get into the playoff.