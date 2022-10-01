Bryce Young in the injury tent during Alabama-Arkansas

Update 4:44 p.m. Young is back on the sideline wearing a helmet and uniform, but Milroe is still in the game.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is in the medical tent, as Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has been hurt and is off the field presently.

Bryce Young heads to the tent with an apparent shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/QR0duOXWvO — SEC on CBS (@SEConCBS) October 1, 2022

Young is the fulcrum of the offense for the No. 2 team in the nation, as the defending SEC champions has 1029 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions so far this season. But his leadership and poise is what makes him such an essential part of what this version of Alabama is.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe is the backup and is on the field for the Crimson Tide. Milroe in parts of two seasons is 15-25 as a passer with two touchdowns and an interception. Coming out of prep football hotbed Katy, Texas was highly recruited out of high school, where he was the No. 4 dual-threat passer in the country according to 247Sports.com.

But it will be a tall task to have him step in as an immediate replacement for Young, who has shined on the biggest stages in the sport repeatedly. The only Heisman voter that can put himself on the ballot, he recently led the Tide in a dramatic fourth quarter comeback to defeat the Texas Longhorns in Week 2.