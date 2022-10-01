Who is Bryce Young’s backup quarterback at Alabama?

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young left the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks with an apparent shoulder injury. Backup Jalen Milroe is filling in for him in the last minutes of the first half.

Milroe is a redshirt freshman who has appeared in three games this year, throwing for one touchdown and one interception before this game. He led the Crimson Tide to the third touchdown of the game today after coming onto the field.

He is 15-for-25 in seven games over the past two seasons, and had already racked up 72 rushing yards over six carries this season heading into Week 5.

Coming out of prep football hotbed Katy, Texas, he was highly recruited out of high school, where he was the No. 4 dual-threat passer in the country according to 247Sports.com.

On Nick Saban’s Thursday night radio show this week, the head coach said, “I mean, [Milroe] would be a guy that would be really great running some quarterback runs with that would be completely different than what Bryce does. And when we put him in the game, we’re really trying to help him develop in our offense the things that we could do.”

Young was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. He has already hit the 1,000-yard mark in passing this season and has thrown 13 touchdowns and two interceptions in 2022.