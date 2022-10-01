Jalen Carter injured for Georgia vs. Missouri

Update 8:19 p.m. Carter is out for the game for the Bulldogs.

Am being told Georgia's Jalen Carter will not return. The junior defensive tackle was playing with a sprained ankle tonight. — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) October 2, 2022

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter was hurt via a cut block in the UGA vs. Missouri Tigers game on Saturday. Carter is considered an anchor of the defense for the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs, and is ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft in some places.

Looks like a dirty play to me on UGA’s Jalen Carter….. no? pic.twitter.com/5W54GDCSPj — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 2, 2022

Georgia DL #88 Jalen Carter was helped to the sideline after this play... pic.twitter.com/ctSyk3qQ7t — @ (@FTBeard7) October 2, 2022

Carter was engaged with a defender high, so cutting him should be a penalty but none was called.

The junior from Apopka, Florida has 11.5 career tackles for loss, but his athleticism as a space eater for the top team in the country is what makes him special. He’s helped to take over in place Jordan Davis, who went to the NFL and the Philadelphia Eagles as a first round draft pick. Many expect the same for the junior Carter, who is eligible to be selected this year.

And it’s very bad news for the Bulldogs overall, who already trail 13-0 in Columbia in the middle of the second quarter. UGA was a 29-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.