What a loss by No. 1 Georgia’s to Missouri would mean to Bulldogs SEC, CFP hopes

With the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs trailing 13-6 at halftime to the Missouri Tigers, you have to start considering what might happen if somehow UGA duffed off a conference game they closed as a game where they closed as a 30.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Well the truth is ... probably not much? While it would be a huge black mark on the resume, and Georgia would tumble massively in the AP Poll, it probably wouldn’t have much of an effect otherwise if the Bulldogs could just run out for the rest of the season.

With the extremely beatable Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Florida as the next three games on the schedule, the Dawgs could easily get back on track without much worry. And as long as Missouri doesn’t run out for the rest of the season, there would be no tiebreaker implications either for the SEC Championship Game.

If you’re the nationally top-ranked team in the SEC East, you basically always get a mulligan because one loss is very unlikely to keep you out of Atlanta on the first Saturday in December. And the heat death of the earth might come before the SEC Champion doesn’t receive a bid to the College Football Playoff.

So while a loss would be bad for Georgia, it’s certainly nothing like a death knell. It just takes away their insurance policy regarding the rest of the season.

But the loss of star defensive lineman Jalen Carter might be a bigger concern for Kirby Smart and crew.