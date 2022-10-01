No. 1 Georgia wakes up in second half, edges Missouri 26-22

It was ugly, but the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs remained perfect with a 26-22 win over the Missouri Tigers in Week 5. Missouri put in an amazing effort at home which is sure to quiet some of the noise surrounding head coach Eli Drinkwitz, although the Tigers ultimately couldn’t get the win. The Bulldogs move to 5-0 on the year, while Mizzou falls to 2-3.

The Tigers held an early 13-0 advantage courtesy of a great one-handed touchdown grab from Tyler Stephens. Mizzou was able to run the ball well against the Bulldogs, which helped quarterback Brady Cook avoid obvious passing situations. The Tigers had a great chance to take a 20-3 lead into halftime when Cody Schrader broke off a big run but he was down at the 1-yard line. Mizzou settled for a field goal and ultimately, it was that type of settling which would do the Tigers in.

Georgia clearly woke up in the second half and basically did whatever it wanted to get into scoring position. Mizzou’s defense did hold on several occasions, and the Tigers were rarely missing tackles. Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis, who inexplicably missed a 26-yard field goal last week against Auburn, nailed a 55-yard kick to put the Tigers up 10. This was when the Bulldogs turned things up.

Georgia converted a huge fourth down inside the red zone courtesy of a Mizzou missed tackle, one of the few on the night for the Tigers. The Bulldogs scored on the next play. Energized by the first touchdown of the night, the Georgia defense managed to get a stop after giving up some big plays. The Bulldogs marched right back down the field on offense and took the lead with a touchdown run from Daijun Edwards.