Clemson survives NC State in Death Valley, one of two undefeated teams in ACC

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers became the first 3-0 team in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2022 with a 30-20 win over the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina

Plenty of people were questioning the national competitiveness of Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) after a somewhat-lackluster 51-45 overtime win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week. But what was an impressive three-score victory (before garbage time) over a Top 10 team should begin to silence some of the noise around the program and junior quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

The oft-maligned Uiagalelei was 21-30 for 209 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, and added 14 carries for 73 yards and two rushing TD’s. The Tigers defense held the Wolfpack to just 3.8 yards per play, forcing two interceptions from veteran Wolfpack starter Devin Leary (28-47, 245 yards, 1 TD).

Next up for Clemson are the Boston College Eagles in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, while NC State will host the soon-to-be-no-longer No. 23 Florida State Seminoles. FSU fell 31-21 to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.