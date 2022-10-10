Top 30 point guard rankings for 2022-23 fantasy basketball season

The point guard position remains the deepest in the NBA, with 27 of our top 30 point guards being featured in our top 100 fantasy basketball players. We’ll spotlight five point guards to take a deeper look at ahead of this season, along with our projection for the top 30 at the position.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Many believe this season will confirm Doncic’s ascent into the upper echelon of NBA superstars, as the Mavs guard is the favorite to win league MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook. Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game last year to lead Dallas all the way to the Western conference finals. He’s still the focal point of this team with no second star, so look for him to keep putting up massive numbers this year as long as he stays healthy.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Cunningham struggled early in his rookie season but really turned things around late and looks primed to break out in Year 2. The Pistons have improved the roster and seem to have their core in place. The addition of Jaden Ivey should move Cunningham into more of a scoring role, which only adds to the potential of him taking a major leap in 2022-23.

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers made a big splash to acquire All-Star Donovan Mitchell, and that’ll help Garland’s assist numbers a bit. However, the young point guard might not see high usage and his scoring will likely go down a bit. The level that tradeoff reaches will ultimately determine his fantasy value.

Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat

It’s hard to think of the last player a team president publicly called out regarding fitness. Lowry’s health faded down the stretch, and the Heat would like to believe they’d be in the NBA Finals if he was healthy. This was Miami’s big sign-and-trade acquisition to take the team over the top and Lowry has to hold up his end of the bargain. Look for him to come into the season in better shape and could potentially get off to a hot scoring start to open the campaign.

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz

Conley is the last veteran holdout in Utah’s teardown. There’s no reason to believe he’ll remain on this roster for the whole season but he likely enters 2022-23 as a member of the Jazz. We’ll see how much he plays with the Jazz trying to evaluate younger guys, but Conley will be trying to show he can still impact winning for contenders hoping to make a move at the deadline.