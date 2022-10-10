Top 30 shooting guard rankings for 2022-23 fantasy basketball season

The shooting guard position in the NBA remains quite stacked heading into the 2022-23 season, where 20 of our top 30 at the position are ranked in our top 100 fantasy players. There’s some serious star power at the top, along with some young players looking to make a big jump this year. Here’s five shooting guards worth monitoring heading into the new season, along with our projected top 30 at the position in fantasy basketball.

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers

Harden has shown his commitment to winning this offseason, sacrificing some salary to help the 76ers improve the roster while also appearing to be in better shape. The former MVP is more motivated than ever to win based on all the reports out of Philadelphia, and that could be mean a huge fantasy season for The Beard.

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

DeRozan entered the MVP conversation briefly last season, with a pair of buzzer-beaters adding some highlight moments to his case. The guard is unlikely to replicate that feat but how much production he’s able to maintain will determine Chicago’s fate in the East.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the main attraction in Milwaukee but Bucks fans know Middleton is the key to winning another championship. The shooting guard is out to begin the regular season with a wrist issue, so we’ll see how long he’s sidelined. When he does return, will Middleton be able to get back to his All-Star self or will there be lingering effects of the injury?

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs traded both Dejounte Murray and Derrick White in the last calendar year, setting the stage for Vassell to take on a bigger role. The question is whether that increased usage will come with better efficiency and some playmaking chops. Vassell is steadily improving but this might be one step too many for the young Spurs guard.

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

The Jazz are in the midst of a rebuild, so in theory no player is off the table when it comes to trade talks. However, Utah has committed to Sexton a little more than other players with a four-year, $72 million extension after acquiring him in the Donovan Mitchell trade. Sexton is recovering from an injury that cost him most of last season, so we’ll see how he looks in a new system as the potential focal point.