 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top 30 shooting guard rankings for 2022-23 fantasy basketball season

Here’s a look at some of the top fantasy options at the shooting guard position for the upcoming NBA season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center on October 05, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The shooting guard position in the NBA remains quite stacked heading into the 2022-23 season, where 20 of our top 30 at the position are ranked in our top 100 fantasy players. There’s some serious star power at the top, along with some young players looking to make a big jump this year. Here’s five shooting guards worth monitoring heading into the new season, along with our projected top 30 at the position in fantasy basketball.

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers

Harden has shown his commitment to winning this offseason, sacrificing some salary to help the 76ers improve the roster while also appearing to be in better shape. The former MVP is more motivated than ever to win based on all the reports out of Philadelphia, and that could be mean a huge fantasy season for The Beard.

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

DeRozan entered the MVP conversation briefly last season, with a pair of buzzer-beaters adding some highlight moments to his case. The guard is unlikely to replicate that feat but how much production he’s able to maintain will determine Chicago’s fate in the East.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the main attraction in Milwaukee but Bucks fans know Middleton is the key to winning another championship. The shooting guard is out to begin the regular season with a wrist issue, so we’ll see how long he’s sidelined. When he does return, will Middleton be able to get back to his All-Star self or will there be lingering effects of the injury?

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs traded both Dejounte Murray and Derrick White in the last calendar year, setting the stage for Vassell to take on a bigger role. The question is whether that increased usage will come with better efficiency and some playmaking chops. Vassell is steadily improving but this might be one step too many for the young Spurs guard.

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

The Jazz are in the midst of a rebuild, so in theory no player is off the table when it comes to trade talks. However, Utah has committed to Sexton a little more than other players with a four-year, $72 million extension after acquiring him in the Donovan Mitchell trade. Sexton is recovering from an injury that cost him most of last season, so we’ll see how he looks in a new system as the potential focal point.

Fantasy Basketball 2022-23 Top 30 Shooting Guards

Player Team Rank Top 100 Rank
Player Team Rank Top 100 Rank
James Harden 76ers 1 8
Devin Booker Suns 2 13
Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers 3 17
Bradley Beal Wizards 4 21
DeMar DeRozan Bulls 5 29
CJ McCollum Pelicans 6 31
Zach LaVine Bulls 7 35
Terry Rozier Hornets 8 42
Khris Middleton Bucks 9 43
Desmond Bane Grizzlies 10 57
Josh Giddey Thunder 11 61
Jalen Green Rockets 12 63
Tyler Herro Heat 13 64
Jordan Poole Warriors 14 69
Devin Vassell Spurs 15 74
Buddy Hield Pacers 16 75
Klay Thompson Warriors 17 79
Gary Trent Jr. Raptors 18 89
Jordan Clarkson Jazz 19 91
Collin Sexton Jazz 20 93
Caris LeVert Cavaliers 21 N/A
Kevin Huerter Kings 22 N/A
Evan Fournier Knicks 23 N/A
Bones Hyland Nuggets 24 N/A
Will Barton Wizards 25 N/A
Seth Curry Nets 26 N/A
Tim Hardaway Jr. Mavericks 27 N/A
Victor Oladipo Heat 28 N/A
Bruce Brown Nuggets 29 N/A
Joe Harris Nets 30 N/A

More From DraftKings Nation