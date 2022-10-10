 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 30 small forward rankings for 2022-23 fantasy basketball season

Here’s a look at some of the top fantasy options at the small forward position for the upcoming NBA season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers walks on the court during a timeout in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at T-Mobile Arena on October 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 114-99.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Having a star on the perimeter is almost mandatory to be competitive in today’s NBA, and that responsibility typically falls on the small forward. This is a fairly deep position when it comes to fantasy basketball rankings, although it’s also quite top heavy with three top-10 players according to our rankings. Here are five small forwards to pay closer attention to this season, along with our projected top 30 at the position for fantasy basketball.

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Durant rocked the NBA world this summer with his trade request, seemingly ending what was once a promising era in Brooklyn. The Nets did not deal him and Durant is back to play out at least another year of his four-year contract. The star forward says everything is cool but there’s plenty of combustible elements in this locker room. Will the offseason drama impact Durant’s production on the court?

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers were a disaster last year even with James in the conversation for the scoring title. The King should have been able to recover a bit more this offseason but he’s no longer immune to long-term injuries like he was for most of his career. Will another ailment sideline him this season or can he stay healthy enough to lead the Lakers back to the playoffs?

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Leonard missed all of last season recovering from an ACL injury and the Clippers still managed to compete for a playoff spot. The star is back and healthy, although he’ll likely maintain his usual load management schedule. Leonard has shown he can take games over at times, so he’s still a major threat even if he takes more games off than most stars.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Brown was in a trade rumor regarding Durant this summer, and he reportedly took it personally after his play helped the Celtics make the NBA Finals. Teammate Jayson Tatum is the primary small forward on this team but Brown has carved his own niche as a scorer and defender. Will he use the trade talks as motivation to put together his best season ever?

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

Injuries have put Porter Jr.’s career in a bit of a rut for now but he is still on a big long-term deal with the Nuggets. The team is invested in him clicking and Porter Jr. has been cleared to start this season after some back issues late last season. The forward can be a dynamic wing scorer when healthy and is likely one of the biggest sleepers in fantasy basketball this year.

Fantasy Basketball 2022-23 Top 30 Small Forwards

Player Team Rank Top 100 Rank
Kevin Durant Nets 1 4
Jayson Tatum Celtics 2 6
LeBron James Lakers 3 7
Paul George Clippers 4 14
Kawhi Leonard Clippers 5 16
Jimmy Butler Heat 6 27
Anthony Edwards Timberwolves 7 28
Brandon Ingram Pelicans 8 30
Jaylen Brown Celtics 9 33
Scottie Barnes Raptors 10 38
Keldon Johnson Spurs 11 51
Paolo Banchero Magic 12 56
Tobias Harris 76ers 13 66
Kyle Kuzma Wizards 14 67
Saddiq Bey Pistons 15 71
Jabari Smith Rockets 16 72
RJ Barrett Knicks 17 76
Mikal Bridges Suns 18 77
Dillon Brooks Grizzlies 19 78
Michael Porter Jr. Nuggets 20 80
Andrew Wiggins Warriors 21 86
Franz Wagner Magic 22 90
OG Anunoby Raptors 23 96
Harrison Barnes Kings 24 98
Norman Powell Clippers 25 N/A
De'Andre Hunter Hawks 26 N/A
Kelly Oubre Hornets 27 N/A
Robert Covington Clippers 28 N/A
Nassir Little Trail Blazers 29 N/A
Lu Dort Thunder 30 N/A

