 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top 30 power forward rankings for 2022-23 fantasy basketball season

Here’s a look at some of the top fantasy options at the power forward position for the upcoming NBA season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the second preseason NBA game between Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks at Etihad Arena on October 08, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

The power forward position has evolved significantly in the NBA over the last decade, with this position often being more of a combo player who can either shoot or handle the ball rather than be an enforcer or rebounding threat. No player personifies this evolution more than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tops the position rankings. Here’s five power forwards to keep an eye on ahead of the season, along with our projected top 30 in fantasy basketball for the spot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The Greek Freak has become a model of consistency as he enters his prime looking to stack up championships. The Bucks are going to be a title contender as long as he’s healthy, and Antetokounmpo is showing he can continue to dominate despite defenses throwing different looks at him and daring him to shoot more. He’s a no-brainer selection in fantasy basketball, largely because he rarely takes games off.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

It feels like a make-or-break year for Davis, who has been sidelined by injuries the last two seasons. The power forward has slipped from superstar status, something the Lakers hope he can regain this season. Fantasy managers will need him to stay healthy to deliver significant production, which has become a huge question mark with Davis. His health could ultimately make him a huge sleeper or bust depending on which way things go.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Another player who’s fantasy outcome depends on health is Williamson. He missed all of last season with a foot injury and given his playing style, that’s an ailment which could come back around. The Pelicans are a rising team in the West and Williamson’s presence will boost them overall. The question will be whether Williamson’s workload will be managed during the regular season to ensure he stays fit for the playoffs.

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

Collins received a big extension last season and immediately became the subject of trade talks. The Hawks seem content to keep him around for now, as he fits well with Trae Young. Can Collins take a step forward as a shooter and defender, or will he continue to be in trade conversations? If the latter scenario happens, that’ll surely impact his production and fantasy value.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Murray broke out in Summer League and has emerged as a Rookie of the Year contender, sitting only behind Paolo Banchero in the odds table on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Kings are desperately looking to make the playoffs, and Murray should be an immediate contributor offensively. His defense will need work but Murray can be a nice steal in the later rounds of fantasy drafts.

Fantasy Basketball 2022-23 Top 30 Power Forwards

Player Team Rank Top 100 Rank
Player Team Rank Top 100 Rank
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks 1 3
Anthony Davis Lakers 2 15
Zion Williamson Pelicans 3 24
Pascal Siakam Raptors 4 26
Evan Mobley Cavaliers 5 41
Julius Randle Knicks 6 44
Bam Adebayo Heat 7 50
Christian Wood Mavericks 8 52
John Collins Hawks 9 68
Jerami Grant Trail Blazers 10 73
Wendell Carter Jr. Magic 11 83
Keegan Murray Kings 12 85
Draymond Green Warriors 13 97
Jaren Jackson Jr. Grizzlies 14 100
Bobby Portis Bucks 15 N/A
Aaron Gordon Nuggets 16 N/A
PJ Washington Hornets 17 N/A
Bojan Bogdanovic Pistons 18 N/A
Brandon Clarke Grizzlies 19 N/A
Cameron Johnson Suns 20 N/A
Dorian Finney-Smith Mavericks 21 N/A
Al Horford Celtics 22 N/A
Patrick Williams Bulls 23 N/A
Jalen Smith Pacers 24 N/A
Richaun Holmes Kings 25 N/A
Rui Hachimura Wizards 26 N/A
Kevin Love Cavaliers 27 N/A
Chris Boucher Raptors 28 N/A
Marcus Morris Clippers 29 N/A
Marvin Bagley Pistons 30 N/A

More From DraftKings Nation