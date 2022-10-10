 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top 30 center rankings for 2022-23 fantasy basketball season

Here’s a look at some of the top fantasy options at the center position for the upcoming NBA season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is guarded by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first period during a pre-season game at Ball Arena on October 3, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The NBA big man might be going out of fashion and our projections somewhat reflect that trend with only 15 of the top 30 centers for fantasy basketball cracking the top 100 overall players. However, don’t forget the top two MVP candidates last season played center and there’s a lot of intriguing young players at the position waiting to rise. We’ll highlight five centers to monitor ahead of the season, along with our projected top 30 in fantasy basketball for the position.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Jokic trailed Joel Embiid in the MVP narrative for most of the season before pulling ahead in a key stretch at the end of the season. The Nuggets big man will likely see a bit less usage with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. set to return. However, there’s always the chance of additional injuries which means Jokic would once again be the sole focal point of the offense. It’s likely he just continues delivering big numbers as he enters his prime.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid was having his best season statistically and looked like he could carry the 76ers deep in the playoffs before a facial fracture sidelined him for a few key games. The big man is back and now has a motivated James Harden to take pressure off him. The 76ers have enough offensive threats to lighten Embiid’s workload, which should keep him fresh for the postseason. However, the tradeoff might be a down year statistically which will impact fantasy managers.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sabonis joined the Kings at the deadline in an effort to make the play-in tournament. The Kings were too far out to realistically hit that mark, but did go 10-16 since Sabonis’ arrival. Throw in Keegan Murray and some additional shooters from free agency, and Sacramento might have something rolling. Everything should center around Sabonis, who has been a consistent offensive force as he enters his prime.

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Lopez will take a back seat to Milwaukee’s “Big 3” but the veteran can shoot the ball unlike most big men and grabs enough rebounds to provide some fantasy value. He could have a hot start to the season with Khris Middleton sidelined, but fantasy managers should be wary about the likelihood of his role being a marginal one in the grand scheme of Milwaukee’s setup.

James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors

Wiseman might not be in your top 30 for the position. He might not even be in the top 50. However, the Warriors are heavily invested in his success and don’t have a center currently slated to play 35+ minutes per game. Kevon Looney got the extension and will start, but look for Wiseman to grow into this role and potentially take on the starting job late in the season. He’s a potential player to stash on benches in fantasy hoops.

Fantasy Basketball 2022-23 Top 30 Centers

Player Team Rank Top 100 Rank
Player Team Rank Top 100 Rank
Nikola Jokic Nuggets 1 1
Joel Embiid 76ers 2 5
Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves 3 19
Domantas Sabonis Kings 4 20
Deandre Ayton Suns 5 46
Rudy Gobert Timberwolves 6 49
Kristaps Porzingis Wizards 7 53
Nikola Vucevic Bulls 8 58
Jonas Valanciunas Pelicans 9 60
Jakob Poeltl Spurs 10 62
Myles Turner Pacers 11 65
Jarrett Allen Cavaliers 12 70
Clint Capela Hawks 13 92
Jusuf Nurkic Trail Blazers 14 95
Robert Williams Celtics 15 99
Brook Lopez Bucks 16 N/A
Alperen Sengun Rockets 17 N/A
Nic Claxton Nets 18 N/A
Mitchell Robinson Knicks 19 N/A
Ivica Zubac Clippers 20 N/A
Steven Adams Grizzlies 21 N/A
Mason Plumlee Hornets 22 N/A
Daniel Gafford Wizards 23 N/A
Kevon Looney Warriors 24 N/A
Damian Jones Lakers 25 N/A
Walker Kessler Jazz 26 N/A
Thomas Bryant Lakers 27 N/A
Andre Drummond Bulls 28 N/A
JaVale McGee Mavericks 29 N/A
James Wiseman Warriors 30 N/A

More From DraftKings Nation