Top 30 center rankings for 2022-23 fantasy basketball season

The NBA big man might be going out of fashion and our projections somewhat reflect that trend with only 15 of the top 30 centers for fantasy basketball cracking the top 100 overall players. However, don’t forget the top two MVP candidates last season played center and there’s a lot of intriguing young players at the position waiting to rise. We’ll highlight five centers to monitor ahead of the season, along with our projected top 30 in fantasy basketball for the position.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Jokic trailed Joel Embiid in the MVP narrative for most of the season before pulling ahead in a key stretch at the end of the season. The Nuggets big man will likely see a bit less usage with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. set to return. However, there’s always the chance of additional injuries which means Jokic would once again be the sole focal point of the offense. It’s likely he just continues delivering big numbers as he enters his prime.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid was having his best season statistically and looked like he could carry the 76ers deep in the playoffs before a facial fracture sidelined him for a few key games. The big man is back and now has a motivated James Harden to take pressure off him. The 76ers have enough offensive threats to lighten Embiid’s workload, which should keep him fresh for the postseason. However, the tradeoff might be a down year statistically which will impact fantasy managers.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sabonis joined the Kings at the deadline in an effort to make the play-in tournament. The Kings were too far out to realistically hit that mark, but did go 10-16 since Sabonis’ arrival. Throw in Keegan Murray and some additional shooters from free agency, and Sacramento might have something rolling. Everything should center around Sabonis, who has been a consistent offensive force as he enters his prime.

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Lopez will take a back seat to Milwaukee’s “Big 3” but the veteran can shoot the ball unlike most big men and grabs enough rebounds to provide some fantasy value. He could have a hot start to the season with Khris Middleton sidelined, but fantasy managers should be wary about the likelihood of his role being a marginal one in the grand scheme of Milwaukee’s setup.

James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors

Wiseman might not be in your top 30 for the position. He might not even be in the top 50. However, the Warriors are heavily invested in his success and don’t have a center currently slated to play 35+ minutes per game. Kevon Looney got the extension and will start, but look for Wiseman to grow into this role and potentially take on the starting job late in the season. He’s a potential player to stash on benches in fantasy hoops.