Top 100 player rankings for 2022-23 fantasy basketball season

Here’s our top 100 fantasy players for the upcoming NBA season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on October 6, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022-23 NBA season is a week away and with the new season comes fantasy basketball. Here’s a look at DK Nation’s projected top 100 fantasy basketball players for this upcoming season. Each player’s team and primary position is listed, although it’s important to recognize a lot of players can be slotted into multiple positions for lineups.

It’s important to note this is not a ranking of the top 100 players in basketball. Nor is it a measure of which player is more valuable than the other. As is the case with any fantasy roster, your ultimate judgement should be your gut when deciding between comparable players. If you think Kevin Durant is going to have a better season than Luka Doncic, go with Durant. If you think Kawhi Leonard will be statistically ahead of his teammate Paul George, take Leonard first.

These rankings are combining a variety of factors including games played, injury potential, team role, categorical contributions (for category leagues) and positional versatility.

Fantasy Basketball 2022-23 Top 100 Players

Player Primary Position Team Rank
Nikola Jokic C Nuggets 1
Luka Doncic PG Mavericks 2
Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Bucks 3
Kevin Durant SF Nets 4
Joel Embiid C 76ers 5
Jayson Tatum SF Celtics 6
LeBron James SF Lakers 7
James Harden SG 76ers 8
Stephen Curry PG Warriors 9
Trae Young PG Hawks 10
Ja Morant PG Grizzlies 11
Damian Lillard PG Trail Blazers 12
Devin Booker SG Suns 13
Paul George SF Clippers 14
Anthony Davis PF Lakers 15
Kawhi Leonard SF Clippers 16
Donovan Mitchell SG Cavaliers 17
LaMelo Ball PG Hornets 18
Karl-Anthony Towns C Timberwolves 19
Domantas Sabonis C Kings 20
Bradley Beal SG Wizards 21
De'Aaron Fox PG Kings 22
Kyrie Irving PG Nets 23
Zion Williamson PF Pelicans 24
Tyrese Haliburton PG Pacers 25
Pascal Siakam PF Raptors 26
Jimmy Butler SF Heat 27
Anthony Edwards SF Timberwolves 28
DeMar DeRozan SG Bulls 29
Brandon Ingram SF Pelicans 30
CJ McCollum SG Pelicans 31
Fred VanVleet PG Raptors 32
Jaylen Brown SF Celtics 33
Cade Cunningham PG Pistons 34
Zach LaVine SG Bulls 35
Jrue Holiday PG Bucks 36
Jamal Murray PG Nuggets 37
Scottie Barnes SF Raptors 38
Dejounte Murray PG Hawks 39
Chris Paul PG Suns 40
Evan Mobley PF Cavaliers 41
Terry Rozier SG Hornets 42
Khris Middleton SG Bucks 43
Julius Randle PF Knicks 44
Jalen Brunson PG Knicks 45
Deandre Ayton C Suns 46
Ben Simmons PG Nets 47
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG Thunder 48
Rudy Gobert C Timberwolves 49
Bam Adebayo PF Heat 50
Keldon Johnson SF Spurs 51
Christian Wood PF Mavericks 52
Kristaps Porzingis C Wizards 53
Tyrese Maxey PG 76ers 54
Darius Garland PG Cavaliers 55
Paolo Banchero SF Magic 56
Desmond Bane SG Grizzlies 57
Nikola Vucevic C Bulls 58
Russell Westbrook PG Lakers 59
Jonas Valanciunas C Pelicans 60
Josh Giddey SG Thunder 61
Jakob Poeltl C Spurs 62
Jalen Green SG Rockets 63
Tyler Herro SG Heat 64
Myles Turner C Pacers 65
Tobias Harris SF 76ers 66
Kyle Kuzma SF Wizards 67
John Collins PF Hawks 68
Jordan Poole SG Warriors 69
Jarrett Allen C Cavaliers 70
Saddiq Bey SF Pistons 71
Jabari Smith SF Rockets 72
Jerami Grant PF Trail Blazers 73
Devin Vassell SG Spurs 74
Buddy Hield SG Pacers 75
RJ Barrett SF Knicks 76
Mikal Bridges SF Suns 77
Dillon Brooks SF Grizzlies 78
Klay Thompson SG Warriors 79
Michael Porter Jr. SF Nuggets 80
Marcus Smart PG Celtics 81
Kyle Lowry PG Heat 82
Wendell Carter Jr. PF Magic 83
Anfernee Simons PG Trail Blazers 84
Keegan Murray PF Kings 85
Andrew Wiggins SF Warriors 86
D'Angelo Russell PG Timberwolves 87
Kevin Porter Jr. PG Rockets 88
Gary Trent Jr. SG Raptors 89
Franz Wagner SF Magic 90
Jordan Clarkson SG Jazz 91
Clint Capela C Hawks 92
Collin Sexton SG Jazz 93
Malcolm Brogdon PG Celtics 94
Jusuf Nurkic C Trail Blazers 95
OG Anunoby SF Raptors 96
Draymond Green PF Warriors 97
Harrison Barnes SF Kings 98
Robert Williams C Celtics 99
Jaren Jackson Jr. PF Grizzlies 100

