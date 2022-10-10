Top 100 player rankings for 2022-23 fantasy basketball season

The 2022-23 NBA season is a week away and with the new season comes fantasy basketball. Here’s a look at DK Nation’s projected top 100 fantasy basketball players for this upcoming season. Each player’s team and primary position is listed, although it’s important to recognize a lot of players can be slotted into multiple positions for lineups.
It’s important to note this is not a ranking of the top 100 players in basketball. Nor is it a measure of which player is more valuable than the other. As is the case with any fantasy roster, your ultimate judgement should be your gut when deciding between comparable players. If you think Kevin Durant is going to have a better season than Luka Doncic, go with Durant. If you think Kawhi Leonard will be statistically ahead of his teammate Paul George, take Leonard first.
These rankings are combining a variety of factors including games played, injury potential, team role, categorical contributions (for category leagues) and positional versatility.
Fantasy Basketball 2022-23 Top 100 Players
|Player
|Primary Position
|Team
|Rank
|Player
|Primary Position
|Team
|Rank
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|Nuggets
|1
|Luka Doncic
|PG
|Mavericks
|2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|PF
|Bucks
|3
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Nets
|4
|Joel Embiid
|C
|76ers
|5
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|Celtics
|6
|LeBron James
|SF
|Lakers
|7
|James Harden
|SG
|76ers
|8
|Stephen Curry
|PG
|Warriors
|9
|Trae Young
|PG
|Hawks
|10
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Grizzlies
|11
|Damian Lillard
|PG
|Trail Blazers
|12
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Suns
|13
|Paul George
|SF
|Clippers
|14
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Lakers
|15
|Kawhi Leonard
|SF
|Clippers
|16
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Cavaliers
|17
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Hornets
|18
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Timberwolves
|19
|Domantas Sabonis
|C
|Kings
|20
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Wizards
|21
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|Kings
|22
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Nets
|23
|Zion Williamson
|PF
|Pelicans
|24
|Tyrese Haliburton
|PG
|Pacers
|25
|Pascal Siakam
|PF
|Raptors
|26
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Heat
|27
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Timberwolves
|28
|DeMar DeRozan
|SG
|Bulls
|29
|Brandon Ingram
|SF
|Pelicans
|30
|CJ McCollum
|SG
|Pelicans
|31
|Fred VanVleet
|PG
|Raptors
|32
|Jaylen Brown
|SF
|Celtics
|33
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Pistons
|34
|Zach LaVine
|SG
|Bulls
|35
|Jrue Holiday
|PG
|Bucks
|36
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Nuggets
|37
|Scottie Barnes
|SF
|Raptors
|38
|Dejounte Murray
|PG
|Hawks
|39
|Chris Paul
|PG
|Suns
|40
|Evan Mobley
|PF
|Cavaliers
|41
|Terry Rozier
|SG
|Hornets
|42
|Khris Middleton
|SG
|Bucks
|43
|Julius Randle
|PF
|Knicks
|44
|Jalen Brunson
|PG
|Knicks
|45
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Suns
|46
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Nets
|47
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|PG
|Thunder
|48
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|Timberwolves
|49
|Bam Adebayo
|PF
|Heat
|50
|Keldon Johnson
|SF
|Spurs
|51
|Christian Wood
|PF
|Mavericks
|52
|Kristaps Porzingis
|C
|Wizards
|53
|Tyrese Maxey
|PG
|76ers
|54
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Cavaliers
|55
|Paolo Banchero
|SF
|Magic
|56
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|Grizzlies
|57
|Nikola Vucevic
|C
|Bulls
|58
|Russell Westbrook
|PG
|Lakers
|59
|Jonas Valanciunas
|C
|Pelicans
|60
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Thunder
|61
|Jakob Poeltl
|C
|Spurs
|62
|Jalen Green
|SG
|Rockets
|63
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Heat
|64
|Myles Turner
|C
|Pacers
|65
|Tobias Harris
|SF
|76ers
|66
|Kyle Kuzma
|SF
|Wizards
|67
|John Collins
|PF
|Hawks
|68
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Warriors
|69
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Cavaliers
|70
|Saddiq Bey
|SF
|Pistons
|71
|Jabari Smith
|SF
|Rockets
|72
|Jerami Grant
|PF
|Trail Blazers
|73
|Devin Vassell
|SG
|Spurs
|74
|Buddy Hield
|SG
|Pacers
|75
|RJ Barrett
|SF
|Knicks
|76
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Suns
|77
|Dillon Brooks
|SF
|Grizzlies
|78
|Klay Thompson
|SG
|Warriors
|79
|Michael Porter Jr.
|SF
|Nuggets
|80
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Celtics
|81
|Kyle Lowry
|PG
|Heat
|82
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|PF
|Magic
|83
|Anfernee Simons
|PG
|Trail Blazers
|84
|Keegan Murray
|PF
|Kings
|85
|Andrew Wiggins
|SF
|Warriors
|86
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Timberwolves
|87
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|PG
|Rockets
|88
|Gary Trent Jr.
|SG
|Raptors
|89
|Franz Wagner
|SF
|Magic
|90
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Jazz
|91
|Clint Capela
|C
|Hawks
|92
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|Jazz
|93
|Malcolm Brogdon
|PG
|Celtics
|94
|Jusuf Nurkic
|C
|Trail Blazers
|95
|OG Anunoby
|SF
|Raptors
|96
|Draymond Green
|PF
|Warriors
|97
|Harrison Barnes
|SF
|Kings
|98
|Robert Williams
|C
|Celtics
|99
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|PF
|Grizzlies
|100