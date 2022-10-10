When is the next F1 event after the Japanese Grand Prix?

F1 is headed to North America with a repeat champion in the books. Max Verstappen clinched the 2022 points title this past Sunday when he won the Japanese Grand Prix. His win coupled with a penalty dropping Charles Leclerc to third place was enough to give him an insurmountable points lead.

Verstappen still has plenty to race for over the final four races of the season. He has 12 wins this season and two more will give him the single-season record ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

He can match Schumacher and Vettel in two weeks when F1 returns to action. The circuit has a week off before racing in Austin, Texas at the United States Grand Prix. That race is scheduled for Sunday, October 23. That’s followed by the Mexican Grand Prix on the 30th, a week off, the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 13, and the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 20.

Verstappen heads into Austin as the defending champion and the pre-race favorite. He’s installed at -225 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Leclerc installed at +350.