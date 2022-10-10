Where is the next F1 race?

The F1 circuit has a champion for the 2022 season. Max Verstappen won Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix and now heads into the final four races of the season looking to set the single-season wins record. He needed a win and the fastest lap, or a win and some help. He got the latter as Charles Leclerc received a late penalty that knocked him from second to third place and cemented Verstappen’s title.

The F1 field will now head to the Western Hemisphere for the next three races. They start on October 23 with the United States Grand Prix. The race takes place in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas. That will be followed by races in Mexico and Brazil before the season concludes in Abu Dhabi.

The US Grand Prix has run off and on dating back to 1908. The race first ran in Savannah, Georgia and has bounced around the country. In 2012, the race moved to Austin and the Circuit of the Americas track. The circuit is 5.513 km (3.426 miles) and with 56 laps of racing, the race runs 308.405 km (191.634 miles).

Verstappen is the defending US Grand Prix champ, edging out Lewis Hamilton by 1.333 seconds last year. Two weeks out from the race, Verstappen is the favorite with -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Leclerc follows at +350.