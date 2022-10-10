Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 5?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs wrap up Week 5 when they face off on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Raiders come into the game with a 1-3 record after finally getting a win last week. They beat the Broncos 32-23 to snap a season-opening three-game losing streak. Every win is valuable, but considering Denver’s struggles to start the season, that win has a little less value than we thought it might a month ago. The Raiders will be without linebacker Jayon Brown, while tight end Foster Moreau and cornerback Sam Webb are questionable.

The Chiefs are 3-1 and coming off a big road win over the Bucs. Kansas City was coming off a rather stunning loss in Indianapolis, so the win in Tampa was big for regaining momentum. The Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker, while defensive end Michael Danna, guard Trey Smith, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are all questionable.

Kansas City is a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the point total is installed at 51.5. The Chiefs are -340 on the moneyline while the Raiders are +280.