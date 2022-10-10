Best NFL player prop bets for Raiders vs. Chiefs for Week 5 Monday Night Football

Week 5 of the NFL season will wrap up with Monday Night Football, featuring AFC West rivals as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. If you are considering playing the prop markets for this matchup, here’s a look at some of the best bets to make.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Chiefs: Best NFL player prop bets

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Over 42.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Chiefs are facing a Raiders defense that ranks 27th in yards per pass attempt (7.5), and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has gone for more than 42.5 receiving yards in three of his first four games with Kansas City. JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable for the game, so Valdes-Scantling could be an even bigger part of the offense if Smith-Schuster is out or limited.

Josh Jacobs, Over 61.5 rushing yards (-105)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is having a very productive season early on and if Las Vegas can keep it close, he should continue to see a high volume of carries. Jacobs is coming off a 28-carry, 144-yard performance against the Denver Broncos. Keeping the ball on the ground will shorten the game and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field as long as possible, and that’s a win for the Raiders and Jacobs.

Davante Adams, Under 75.5 receiving yards (-115)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was held under 40 yards in half of his first four games through his brief tenure with a new franchise, and this is not a matchup where you should expect one of his top performances of the season. Adams will face a Chiefs defense that ranks eighth in yards per pass attempt (8.0). The Raiders should try to shorten this game by running the ball more, giving fewer opportunities for Adams to break out.