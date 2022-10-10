Best DFS lineup strategy for Raiders-Chiefs Monday night

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football this week. We take a look at the best lineup strategies for DFS heading into the matchup.

Injuries

Chiefs

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster — Questionable (hamstring)

K Harrison Butker — Out (ankle)

Raiders

TE Foster Moreau — Questionable (knee)

CB Sam Webb — Questionable (hamstring)

LB Jayon Brown — Out (hamstring)

Captain’s Chair

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire has been a consistent go-to all season for the Chiefs’ run game, averaging 18.9 fantasy points per game. He had a huge week against the Buccaneers with 92 yards and two touchdowns in his last game, and if he can get in that vicinity against Las Vegas, this buy is definitely worth the price.

Davante Adams, WR, Raiders

Adams is admittedly a pricey option here, but he’s been the best offensive tool on the Raiders by far this season. He’s already racked up multiple 100-plus yard games, and ESPN projections have him putting up 20 fantasy points in tomorrow’s game.

Value Plays

Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs — $3,600

Moore has been seeing a decent amount of snaps each game as he competes for playing time with some of the most talented wide receivers in the league. He’s a good budget option here, particularly with JuJu Smith-Schuster listed as questionable. He had four receptions for 31 yards in last week’s matchup against the Buccaneers.

Daniel Carlson, K, Raiders — $5,700

The Chiefs have one of the best and most complete defenses in the NFL. If the Raiders are having trouble finding the end zone early, they’re going to lean on Carlson to put points on the board. The kicker is 12-for-12 this year.