Breaking down NFL betting splits for Raiders vs. Chiefs on Week 5 Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will round out Week 5 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and it can be seen on ESPN. Stand-alone NFL games receive plenty of action from the public, and this one is no different. Here’s a look at what bettors have been doing with their money ahead of this matchup and whether the masses are right or wrong.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Chiefs, Week 5 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Chiefs are 7.5-point favorites. 86% of the handle and 81% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to cover.

Is the public right? The public has this one wrong because the Raiders will cover this number especially if you can get it over a touchdown. Las Vegas is coming off its first win of the season, and it is far more desperate for a victory than Kansas City. The Raiders will be up for this game and keep it close because a 1-4 start will be hard to come out of.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 52. 59% of the handle and 70% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Once again, I’m going against the public. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 144 yards on 28 carries, and he could be in line for a sizeable workload. If Las Vegas can keep it close, it should do everything it can to keep the clock moving and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. Shortening the game will help this under cash on Monday night.

Betting the moneyline: The Chiefs are home favorites with moneyline odds at -345. Moneyline odds for the Raiders are at +285. 89% of the handle and 91% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to win.

Is the public right? If you had to make a moneyline bet, the Raiders are the better value play considering the payout, but the Chiefs will be the winners of this matchup.