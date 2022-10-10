History of Guardians vs. Yankees: When was last postseason series?

The Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Yankees in the ALDS of the 2022 MLB postseason. Cleveland and New York are familiar foes, having faced each other in the postseason throughout the past three decades. Let’s take a look at the history of the matchup.

Guardians vs. Yankees playoff history

Last time teams played in postseason?

The last time New York and Cleveland faced each other in the postseason was back in 2020 in the Wild Card round. The Yankees were able to sweep the then best-of-3 series 2-0. The Yankees shelled ace Shane Bieber for seven runs over 4.2 innings. Gerrit Cole allowed two runs over 7.0 innings with 13 strikeouts. This Cleveland team looks much different than 2020, though not necessarily in a good way. Francisco Lindor, Cesar Hernandez, Carlos Santana and Franmil Reyes were all in that lineup.

The big bat for the Yankees in Game 1 of that series was Gleyber Torres, who went 4-for-4 with a HR and three RBI in the win. Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton are players who were on that team who are still with the Yanks. Cole will pitch Game 1 this season against the Guardians as well.

Who has had the edge overall?

The Yankees and Guardians historically are tied 11-11 in the playoffs. New York has gotten the best of Cleveland the past two series. Before 2020, the Yankees defeated the Guardians 3-2 after falling behind 2-0 in the ALDS. Cleveland got the best of the Yankees in 2007, the infamous “midge” series. The Yankees had Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter at the time, A-Rod winning MVP that season. Cleveland lost to New York in the 1998 ALCS 4-2 but had won in the ALDS the season prior 3-2, eventually going on to lose in the World Series in 1997 to the Florida Marlins.