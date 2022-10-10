History of Mariners vs. Astros: When was last postseason series?

The Mariners and Astros face off in the best-of-5 American League Divison Series this week as the MLB playoffs begin. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday in Houston as the Mariners play in their first ALDS game since 2001. The Astros are favored at -220 at DraftKings Sportsbook. We take a look at both teams’ playoff history.

Mariners vs. Astros playoff history

Last time teams played in postseason?

The Mariners and Astros have never faced off in a postseason game. The Mariners are coming off a 21-year playoff drought, which held the record for the sport’s longest drought until last week, while Houston is about as far from that as a team can get. The Astros have not only made the playoffs each of the last five years, they’ve won their division series every year, their championship series three of the five years, and the World Series once.

Last year, the Astros overcame the White Sox and Red Sox before falling to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, 4-2. The Mariners’ last playoff appearance in 2001 saw them beat Cleveland in the ALDS and lose to the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Who has had the edge overall?

The Astros are 118-72 all-tie over the Mariners, and 12-7 in regular season matchups this year. Houston enters this series with an edge thanks to its recent playoff experience and strong all-around lineup, led by Justin Verlander in the rotation and Jose Altuve on offense.