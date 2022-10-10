History of Padres vs. Dodgers: When was last postseason series?

The San Diego Padres will travel to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers in the National League Division Series this week, with the first game scheduled for 9:37 p.m. ET on Tuesday. We take a look at the playoff history between the two teams.

Padres vs. Dodgers playoff history

Last time teams played in postseason?

The last time the Padres and Dodgers faced off in the postseason was 2020. The Padres defeated St. Louis in the Wild Card round to advance, just to be swept, 3-0, by the Dodgers. The Dodgers went on to become the World Series champions that year.

That was the first time the two teams had ever met in the playoffs. Los Angeles has made the playoffs every year since 2013, while the Padres’ last appearance before 2020 was in 2006.

Who has had the edge overall?

The Dodgers absolutely have had the edge overall. Their annual playoff experience combined with their regular season record this year against the Padres (14-5) should tell you everything you need to know about this series. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a repeat of the 2020 sweep, where the Dodgers outscored San Diego 23-9 over three games. Kershaw and Urias also pitched in that series.